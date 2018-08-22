First round of code enforcement coming to an end for Gregory

The regular meeting of the Gregory City Council was held at 6:00 p.m., Monday, August 20, 2018, in Gregory City Hall.

Visitor lists concerns

Butch Rolf attended the meeting to inquire as to whether anyone from the city was checking on the work on the Felton Street project to insure that it is being done correctly. He also mentioned that a few stop signs around town are obscured by tree branches. With school starting, he believes it is important to trim branches to make the stop signs around the school, in particular, more visible. Finally, he mentioned that a huge pothole behind BankWest is in need of repair.

