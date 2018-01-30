Former drive-in reopens as new business

David and Mona Taggart will open their new business, Thursday, February 1, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. The new business, Ranch House Gifts, Antiques, Decor, & More (a division of Taggart Auction Service and Consignments) has over 6,000 items to choose from.

The couple has also relocated their auction service to the location, 790 East Highway 18, which they have operated since 1990 after David completed auction school.

“I’m very excited to offer new gifts that are not mass produced. There is a large assortment of one-of-a-kind items,” stated Mona. “There are vendors from over eight different counties thus far and over 6,000 items to choose from for every occasion. The business features a diverse inventory as well as talent.”

