Four GHS students earn a chance to be a part of the All-State Chorus

Four Gregory students will represent Gregory Hgh School at All-State Chorus in Sioux Falls on October 27 and October 28, 2017.

Keeley Klein, Sam Timanus, Johnny Nguyen, and Evan Juracek were selected to be part of the nearly 1,000 person choir.

The event is held in Sioux Falls this year at the Denny Sanford Premier Center with Dr. Tim Seelig, who was on the faculty of Southern Methodist University, directing the group made up of students from all over South Dakota. Nine pieces will be performed by the choir, three of them with the orchestra accompanying the choir. The students rehearse all day Friday and Saturday, and culminate with a concert that will air on PBS at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 28, 2017.

