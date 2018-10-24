Four GHS students participate in All State Chorus

Four Gregory students will have the opportunity to be part of All-State Chorus in Rapid City on October 26 and 27. Keeley Klein, Sam Timanus, John Stevicks, and Evan Juracek were selected to be part of the nearly 1,000 person choir. The event is held in Rapid City this year at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center with Phillip Swan, Co-Director of Choral Studies and Musical Director for LU Musicals, directing the group made up of students from all over South Dakota. Dr. Swan also taught in Watertown for ten years.

Nine pieces will be performed by the choir, three of them with the orchestra accompanying the choir.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/