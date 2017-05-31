Four Gorilla golfers qualify for state tournament

Wed, 05/31/2017 - 1:47pm News Staff
Coach Brian Allmendinger

The Region 4 tournament was held Tuesday, May 23rd at Lake-view Golf Course in Mitchell to determine who would qualify for the state tournament.

Four Gorilla golfers participated in this event and all four qualified for an opportunity to continue their season on June 5th and 6th in Sioux Falls at the State B Tournament.

 

