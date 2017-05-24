GHS students recognized for achievements during graduation ceremony

Gregory High School seniors were awarded scholarships during the commencement exercises held on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at the Gregory Memorial Auditorium. The following scholarships were awarded:

Allied Health Professional

Scholarship

Hannah Juracek

American Legion Hutchison

Auxiliary Oratory Scholarship.

Ashley Meyer

American Legion District 3

Oratory Scholarship

Ashley Meyer

Adeline & Fred Gassen

