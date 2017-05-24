GHS students recognized for achievements during graduation ceremony
Gregory High School seniors were awarded scholarships during the commencement exercises held on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at the Gregory Memorial Auditorium. The following scholarships were awarded:
Allied Health Professional
Scholarship
Hannah Juracek
American Legion Hutchison
Auxiliary Oratory Scholarship.
Ashley Meyer
American Legion District 3
Oratory Scholarship
Ashley Meyer
Adeline & Fred Gassen
