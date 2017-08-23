Gildemaster hired as new police chief for Gregory

Wed, 08/23/2017 - 2:46pm News Staff

The City of Gregory has a new police chief. Officer Lafe Gildemaster, joined the police department on August 14, 2017.

His wife, Heather, has ties to the Winner area and Gregory was appealing due to its size.

“I started in a small community and I wanted to get back to a small community,” says Gildemaster. Gildemaster's career began as a dispatcher which led to becoming deputy sheriff in Onida, for eight years. Onida's population is 800 citizens and has county-wide policing. In 2014, Gildemaster joined the Huron Police Department and spent three years there.

 

