Girls and Boys State participants chosen

Seventeen-year-old Isaac Barreto is the son of Arturo and Jill Barreto and brother to Eli and Luke. Eli has been active in football, track, high school play, oral interp, National Honor Society, and volunteers at the movie theatre. Outside of school, he likes to hunt and fish. Eli is a member of the Mormon church. He hopes to learn more about the government through his experience at Boys State.

Garret Roeder is the seventeen-year-old son of John and Kristi Roeder and younger brother to Kendall. During high school, Garret has been active in football, basketball, and the high school play. He has also helped out at the Easter egg hunt and volunteers at the movie theatre. When he isn’t busy with school and activities, he enjoys hunting, playing basketball, and paintball. A member of St. John Lutheran Church, Garret hopes to learn more about the U.S. at Boys State.

