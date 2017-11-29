Giving in holiday spirit

There are lots of opportunities for holiday shopping, giving and entertainment in Gregory this year.

Christmas tree lighting

The annual tree lighting ceremony is Friday, December 1 at 6:15 p.m. The tree is located in the Sunshine Park across from the Gregory Cinema. Santa Claus will be at Dayspring Coffee from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Entertainment scheduled

The Gregory High School and Middle School holiday concert will be held on Monday, Dec. 4, at 7:00 p.m. at the Gregory Memorial Auditorium.

The Gregory Elementary School holiday concert will be held on Monday, Dec. 18, at 7:00 p.m. at the Gregory Memorial Auditorium.

A Christmas cantata will be presented at the Gregory United Methodist Church on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 18 at 10:30 a.m.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/