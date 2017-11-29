Giving in holiday spirit

Wed, 11/29/2017 - 5:00am News Staff
There are lots of opportunities for holiday shopping, giving and entertainment in Gregory this year.
 
Christmas tree lighting
 
The annual tree lighting ceremony is Friday, December 1 at 6:15 p.m. The tree is located in the Sunshine Park across from the Gregory Cinema. Santa Claus will be at Dayspring Coffee from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.
 
Entertainment scheduled
 
The Gregory High School and Middle School holiday concert will be held on Monday, Dec. 4, at 7:00 p.m. at the Gregory Memorial Auditorium.
 
The Gregory Elementary School holiday concert will be held on Monday, Dec. 18, at 7:00 p.m. at the Gregory Memorial Auditorium.
 
A Christmas cantata will be presented at the Gregory United Methodist Church on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 18 at 10:30 a.m.

 

