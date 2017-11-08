Gorillas repeat trip to Dome

Gregory defeated Miller/Highmore- Harrold 60-14 on Friday November 3, 2017 to secure an opportunity to play for their second state championship in as many years and three of the past four years.

After the two teams exchanged touchdowns in the first quarter, Gregory scored the next six touchdowns to seal the victory.

Several Gorillas had record setting nights in the victory. Caleb Stukel broke Jayd VanDerWerff’s record of longest touchdown reception with a 92 yard touchdown reception from quarterback Andy McCance. Stukel also set the school record for reception yards in a game with 271. The old record was 211 yards. Andy McCance broke the 2012 record of 465 all-purpose yards in a game by compiling 507 total yards, with 368 of those through the air. VanDerWerff tied the school record for interceptions in a season with his fifth on the year. The offensive line of Dustin Frank, Quinton McMillen, and Cade Fortuna played extremely well yet again paving the way for these records to be set.

