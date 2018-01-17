Governor Daugaard highlights workforce development in State of the State address

Wed, 01/17/2018 - 1:48pm News Staff
Dana Hess - CNS

In his last State of the State address, Gov. Dennis Daugaard highlighted the need for greater workforce development programs in South Dakota.

Daugaard made the speech on Tuesday to a joint session of the S.D. House and Senate. Term limits will keep Daugaard from running for re-election this year.

“Our state does not have enough workers in skilled positions,” Daugaard said, noting that the lack of skilled workers keeps companies from moving to South Dakota and keeps companies already in the state from expanding.

 

 

