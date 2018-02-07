Governor Daugaard says new money needed for teacher pay

Dana Hess - CNS South Dakota will need to raise taxes if it wants to find more money for teacher pay. That was the message Gov. Dennis Daugaard shared with about 20 publishers and editors at the South Dakota Newspaper Association’s Newspaper Day at the Capitol on Thursday.

“Most legislators are loathe to raise taxes,” Daugaard said, admitting that he was not fond of the idea either.

In Daugaard’s State of the State address he proposed raising the state’s sales tax by half a percent. The tax would raise a projected $107.4 million with $67 million going to schools and $40 million being used for property tax relief. Daugaard said his plan will raise enough money to boost the average teacher salary in South Dakota from $40,000 to $48,500. He said that would keep South Dakota salaries comparable with salaries paid in North Dakota when the lack of a state income tax and a lower cost of living are also considered.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/