Graesser spends a semester at Disney World

A theater course led to Natalee Graesser’s five month trip to Orlando, FL and a semester of study in the Disney college program. Her SDSU professor was an enthusiastic supporter of the program, and he encouraged her to apply. One of the drawing points for Natalee was the fact that she would be making money to cover her expenses there.

On January 8, 2017 Natalee Graesser left Gregory and drove to Orlando, FL with her dad. Natalee, a 2014 graduate of GHS, is a speech communication student at SDSU.

Her dad flew home, and Natalee moved into a Disney apartment complex that was about 10 miles from the resort where she worked. Her rent came automatically out of her paycheck.

Everyone in the apartment complex was a Disney program member. Her roommate was from Puerto Rico. She made friends and worked with people from Wisconsin, Illinois, Louisiana, Texas, New York, Florida and other places.

Before she left for Orlando, she knew she would be working in housekeeping for Walt Disney Resorts. She worked at Animal Kingdom Lodge. The hotel itself had an accredited zoo with hoofed and winged animals from Africa.

