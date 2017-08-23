Gregory’s Avera@Home services now include Hospicemany

Wed, 08/23/2017 - 2:43pm News Staff

Many aspects of health care can be unclear, and the service known as hospice can be misconstrued by many people.

This important medical service includes much more to it than most people realize.

“Hospice is a form of care, and it’s an important one for not just the patient, but for his or her family as well,” said Avera Medical Group Gregory physician Andrew Clark, MD, who serves as the associate medical director for Avera@Home services.

“That is why we are glad to bring this service to the Gregory area, and we look forward to offering it and to dispelling myths that people may have about the service.” Clark said the service will be in place for families in July, and that it provides families who face chronic or terminal conditions a key aid; it’s not so much a “place” as a type of important care.

 

