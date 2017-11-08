Gregory City Council appraises city lots for sale

The Gregory City council held their regular meeting on Monday, November 6.

First on the agenda was Dave Dobesh presenting information on the use and frequency of the new siren. He continued to say that he was not criticizing the ambulance or the fire department, etc., they do a good job. His concerns were about the frequency and volume of the new siren placed awhile back. He showed the council members a map of where the former four sirens were located and now there is one that alerts the whole town along with the one at city hall. His house is 300 ft. from the siren located by Krotters and the sound when it goes off is blasting. He said it is not only him that it is affecting, he said he has spoken to his neighbors as well. He concluded that if there is an emergency by all means set it off, but is asking the council to adjust the frequency of the sirens.

At large dogs

A small group of individuals met before the council to air their complaints about dog versus dog attacks. One of the individuals said her dog was attacked again by the same dog. Her dog was on a leash both times. The first time it cost $200 when she took her dog to the veterinarian and $90 the second time and she said there is nothing being done about it. Others spoke of dogs that are running loose, threatening them on their own property or on chains that lunge and bark when they walk by. What would happen if these dogs broke their leashes and got loose?

