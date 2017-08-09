Gregory Co. Achievement Days to be held Aug. 9-11

Wed, 08/09/2017 - 11:55am News Staff
Gregory County Achievement Days will be held August 9 through August 11, 2017 in Gregory at the Gregory City Park.
 
Wednesday, August 9 
 
Wednesday, August 9, between 12:00 - 4:00 p.m. will be the 4-H static exhibit check-in, consumer decision-making contest and open class check-in, static judge and worker orientation. Check-in for dogs will be 7:00 p.m. with dog show to take place at 7:30 p.m.
 
Thursday, August 10
 
On Thursday, August 10, between 8:00 - 9:30 a.m. all animals will be checked in.
 
From 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. a silent auction will be held to raise money for 4-H with winners to be announced on Friday.
 
 
 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467