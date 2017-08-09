Gregory Co. Achievement Days to be held Aug. 9-11

Gregory County Achievement Days will be held August 9 through August 11, 2017 in Gregory at the Gregory City Park.

Wednesday, August 9

Wednesday, August 9, between 12:00 - 4:00 p.m. will be the 4-H static exhibit check-in, consumer decision-making contest and open class check-in, static judge and worker orientation. Check-in for dogs will be 7:00 p.m. with dog show to take place at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 10

On Thursday, August 10, between 8:00 - 9:30 a.m. all animals will be checked in.

From 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. a silent auction will be held to raise money for 4-H with winners to be announced on Friday.