Gregory County Laps of Love raises $6,000

Laps of Love started up with a cold windy day but we had fun anyway. The day started with a survivor and caregiver lap followed by the team laps.

Teams were: The MedTreds from Avera Gregory Hospital, K’s Koffee Haus Gals from Burke, Team Steffen and The Buche’s Team.

A meal of Indian Tacos was served by the Buche Team which raised over $900. We were entertained by the A’Cafella’s and the Gregory Area Polka Band. The hot spots for the day were the bouncy house and the kiddy train provided by Runnings. We closed the event with awards given to the top fundraising team of the MedTreds which raised $1,300.

“We tried something new this year, instead of luminaries to honor those who have passed or survived cancer we had chairs decorated in their honor. Some very touching and artful chairs were decorated,” stated Cheryl Duimstra.

