Gregory Fire Department to host open house

Wed, 05/09/2018 - 5:00am News Staff
Patty Connealy-Clark

The Gregory Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting an open house Saturday, May 12, 1-4 p.m.

The department has updated several pieces of outdated equipment over the past several years. One of the most recent purchases was a 2001 Ford F-550 rescue truck. Prior to this acquisition, GFD had to rely on the Burke Fire Department to assist with extraction operations.

Being able to do this themselves saves precious time when it counts the most. They outfitted the truck with a set of rescue struts, which are used to lift and stabilize vehicles from any position imaginable, and the Gregory Ambulance helped purchase a lifting air bag for quick, simple lifting of vehicles weighing up to 36,000 pounds. A Hurst Edraulic Ram and a Hurst Edraulic Combi Tool (Jaws of Life) were the most expensive rescue extraction pieces purchased. These tools replaced old equipment that was much less powerful and much slower.

 

 

