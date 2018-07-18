Gregory to host Jr. Teener tournament

Wed, 07/18/2018 - 5:00am News Staff
Patty Clark

Take me out to the ballgame ... Gregory Jr. Teener fans won’t have to go too far for that this weekend as Gregory will play host to the VFW Jr. Teeners Tournament. Having hosted the Teeners state tournament last year, Gregory was given the unlikely honor of having a state tournament two years in a row.

As the host, Gregory was automatically given a spot in the tournament, but they earned their invitation as well. Winner and Bon Homme are the other two teams from this area.

 

