Gregory Jr. Teeners claim Father’s Day Tourney title
Wed, 06/21/2017 - 1:18pm News Staff
Gregory vs. Mission
The Gregory Jr. Teeners jumped out to an early lead over Mission and took home a 14-1 victory on Saturday, June 17.
Gregory Jr. Teeners took an early lead and with one out in the first inning Hunter VanNieuwenhuyse drove in one run when he singled.
Gregory scored four runs in the fifth inning. Gregory scored on a walk by VanNieuwenhuyse, a home run by Jordan Vosika and a walk by Brogan Glover.
