Gregory Jr. Teeners earn state championship title

Gregory 9 Redfield 4

The Gregory Junior Teeners defeated Redfield in the opening round of the 2018 VFW State Jr. Teener baseball tournament on Friday in Gregory.

Gregory scored two runs in the 4th inning and scored six more runs in the fifth inning before Redfield countered with four runs in the sixth inning. Gregory added one insurance run in their half of the sixth and held on to claim a 9-4 victory to advance to the semifinal game.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/