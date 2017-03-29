Gregory Junior High performs comedy

The audience helped identify the murderer at the Gregory Junior High performances of Murder’s in the Heir on Mar. 24 and 25.

At intermission both nights, the audience members turned in ballots showing who they thought was the murderer. After the votes were counted in secret, the cast performed the ending that matched the murderer.

Both nights, the cast gave the audience and each other plenty of light-hearted ribbing and laughter.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/