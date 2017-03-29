Gregory Junior High performs comedy

Wed, 03/29/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

The audience helped identify the murderer at the Gregory Junior High performances of Murder’s in the Heir on Mar. 24 and 25.

At intermission both nights, the audience members turned in ballots showing who they thought was the murderer. After the votes were counted in secret, the cast performed the ending that matched the murderer.

Both nights, the cast gave the audience and each other plenty of light-hearted ribbing and laughter.

 

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467