The Gregory Learning Center strives to give adults a better future with more opportunities

The Gregory Learning Center, one of the four learning centers affiliated with Sinte Gleska University, opened in the late 1990’s. The university’s Adult Basic Education program, however, has been in operation for about 45 years and has had over 2500 GED graduates. Today, Jim Marshall is the director of the program, and Linda Boes is a tutor. When Sinte Gleska first started the program, they had tutors in every tribal community. The current percentage of Native Americans in the program is about 90%.

Each year, a total of 130-150 students enroll in one of the four locations with an average of about 26 graduates per year. The Gregory center graduates between four and 15 each year.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/