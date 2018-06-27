The Gregory lifeguards this year are: back row, l to r: Emma Schweigert, Rhoss Oliver, Hannah Juracek and Cassity Kerner.

Front row, Mackenzie Feyereisen, BriLee Peck, Emma Thomas and Lauren Svatos. Not pictured: Megan Warnke and Jacey Feyereisen.

This year the pool hours have been extended to Sundays 1:00-5:00, Monday thru Saturday 1:00-6:00, and family days until 8:00.

