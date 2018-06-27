The Gregory lifeguards

Wed, 06/27/2018 - 5:00am News Staff

The Gregory lifeguards this year are: back row, l to r: Emma Schweigert, Rhoss Oliver, Hannah Juracek and Cassity Kerner.

Front row, Mackenzie Feyereisen, BriLee Peck, Emma Thomas and Lauren Svatos. Not pictured: Megan Warnke and Jacey Feyereisen.

This year the pool hours have been extended to Sundays 1:00-5:00, Monday thru Saturday 1:00-6:00, and family days until 8:00.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467