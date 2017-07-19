Gregory school year begins August 23rd, board approves 2017/18 appointments

Wed, 07/19/2017 - 10:07am News Staff

With an eye on the rapidly approaching school year, the Gregory Board of Education met in regular session Thursday evening, July 13th.

The meeting opened to discuss old business and approve previous minutes.

Fireball Run

Troy Sundquist met with the board to discuss student assistance with the Fireball Run, scheduled to be in Gregory September 29th of this year. The mission of the 40 racers is to assist in the recovery of missing children in this country. Sundquist asked for student assistance with the racers during their stop in the community. The board and administration were supportive of this project.

Financial reports were approved and the administrative report from Superintendent Sara Klein was presented.

 

