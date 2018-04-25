Group mixes business and pleasure on trip to Italy

Wed, 04/25/2018 - 5:00am News Staff
Patty Connealy-Clark

Chuck and Marla Bull Bear traveled to Italy with some associates in March to meet with new partners for their non-profit organization, Lakota Youth Development (LYD). LYD is a statewide, non-profit organization serving youth of the tribal nations in South Dakota, whether they live on or off the reservation.

Organization seeks to develop knowledge and pride of Lakota culture

Established in 1992, the organization’s goal is to help youth reclaim the Lakota language, culture, and spirituality by promoting education and healthy lifestyles through culturally based strategies. To accomplish this goal, LYD provides after- school and summer programs, weekend youth retreats, equine life skills training, and Lakota song, dance, and youth society programs, employing culturally specific curriculum and strategies.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467