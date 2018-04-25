Group mixes business and pleasure on trip to Italy

Chuck and Marla Bull Bear traveled to Italy with some associates in March to meet with new partners for their non-profit organization, Lakota Youth Development (LYD). LYD is a statewide, non-profit organization serving youth of the tribal nations in South Dakota, whether they live on or off the reservation.

Organization seeks to develop knowledge and pride of Lakota culture

Established in 1992, the organization’s goal is to help youth reclaim the Lakota language, culture, and spirituality by promoting education and healthy lifestyles through culturally based strategies. To accomplish this goal, LYD provides after- school and summer programs, weekend youth retreats, equine life skills training, and Lakota song, dance, and youth society programs, employing culturally specific curriculum and strategies.

