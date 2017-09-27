Grove is newest member of Gregory Police Department

Tom Grove has been hired by the Gregory City Council to complete the three man police department along with Police Chief Lafe Gildmaster and Nick Myers.

Tom is originally from Spearfish but has lived in Rapid City since 2001. He graduated from Stevens High School in Rapid City in 2009.

For the past four years he was one of the supervisors with Black Hills Patrol, a private security company in Rapid City. It is one of the biggest security companies in western South Dakota. He was in charge of contacting people for news contracts throughout the city and surrounding area and complete processing work. He assisted with setting up standard operating guidelines on how to act and what was expected at the locations. He also hired and assisted in supervising staff.

In May 2016 he graduated from Western Dakota Technical Institute with an associates degree in law enforcement technology. He will be taking the test soon for his certification and attending the academy for mandatory training.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/