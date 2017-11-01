Halloween began last week with the spooks at the haunted house and the trunk or treat at the Gregory Elementary School
Wed, 11/01/2017 - 2:08pm News Staff
Two hundred trick or treaters made their way to the Gregory Elementary School parking lot for the trunk or treat give-a-way last Sunday evening. Don’t know who had more fun, the ones giving away the candy or the ones receiving it.
