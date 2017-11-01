Halloween began last week with the spooks at the haunted house and the trunk or treat at the Gregory Elementary School

Wed, 11/01/2017 - 2:08pm News Staff

Two hundred trick or treaters made their way to the Gregory Elementary School parking lot for the trunk or treat give-a-way last Sunday evening. Don’t know who had more fun, the ones giving away the candy or the ones receiving it.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467