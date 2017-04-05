Hansen opens Get Fit with Jenny

Personal trainer Jenny Hansen has opened Get Fit with Jenny. She has been a fitness instructor and gymnastics coach for 17 years. She has a BA degree in physical education.

Hansen is a certified body attack and Tabata instructor. She has also taught step, Pilates, kickboxing and toning classes. Before moving to Gregory, Jenny worked through the YMCA in Hastings, NE where she coached gymnastics and offered personal training and fitness classes.

She is currently offering strength circuit, fusion, Tabata and Pilates classes and small group training in Gregory. She’s offering strength circuit and Tabata classes in Burke.

Jenny attended the University of Nebraska, Lincoln where she competed in gymnastics. She said, “I mainly competed on the vault. I did a few meets on the beam and floor, but vault was my main area of competition.” She recalled one of the highlights, saying, “We had Big Eight championships in Lincoln my sophomore year, and we won that as a team so I got a Big Eight ring.”

