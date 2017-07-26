Hanson brings Carlock notoriety with country music recognition

The village of Carlock, South Dakota was one of the first towns to be platted in the new part of the country after the homestead opening of 1904.

Known as one of the liveliest little communities in the county, according to “A Rosebud Review - 1913,” Carlock boasted a public school, two churches, a bank, two general stores, a drug store, hotel, hardware and implement establishments and two cream depots.

