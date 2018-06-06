Harsin passes the baton to new Hilltop owners

If you have ever had the pleasure of driving in to the outdoor theatre west of town to watch a movie under the stars on a perfect summer night with crickets and cicadas singing in the background, the smell of hot, buttery popcorn wafting on the breeze, maybe relaxing on a couch in the bed of a pickup or a blanket on the cool, damp grass, then you have experienced one of the popular rites of summer in Gregory, South Dakota.

The Hilltop Drive-in Theatre has been showing movies every summer since 1947, and after 39 years of running this iconic business, Cecil “Slim” Harsin has sold it to Dawn and Rick Boyer.

