Harvest Festival, soup contest, Arts in the Park set for Sat., September 9 at Gregory City Park

This year’s Harvest Festival is loaded with fun and soup is on the menu. The festival and soup tasting begin at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 9 at the Gregory City Park. This year’s Harvest Festival will have a fall theme.

The Harvest Festival is traditionally a great opportunity for family, friends and neighbors to gather and enjoy some soup and activities. There were an estimated 300 people who attended last year.

Consumer’s Federal Credit Union won the “favorite soup” last year, but unfortunately will not be participating this year, so the title is up for grabs.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/