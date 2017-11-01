Harvest is in full swing

Wed, 11/01/2017 - 2:50pm News Staff

“Harvest has gone smoothly with trucks coming in at a steady pace,” said Dan Baxa, manager of Hansen-Muller in Gregory.

Corn harvest is in full swing with 30-40 percent of the fields combined. Yields are all over the place. Most are surprised with the yields considering the drought. Soybeans fields are almost complete and yields were pretty good across the board.

“We are thankful to the farmers for their cooperation and their business,” continued Baxa.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467