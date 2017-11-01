“Harvest has gone smoothly with trucks coming in at a steady pace,” said Dan Baxa, manager of Hansen-Muller in Gregory.

Corn harvest is in full swing with 30-40 percent of the fields combined. Yields are all over the place. Most are surprised with the yields considering the drought. Soybeans fields are almost complete and yields were pretty good across the board.

“We are thankful to the farmers for their cooperation and their business,” continued Baxa.

