House fire results in total loss

The Gregory Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call at 12:45 p.m. at the home of Nick and Ruth Ann Myers at 414 Rosebud Ave. on Friday, January 12. The Burke Volunteer Fire Department was also paged for mutual aid.

Fire Chief Jason Bartling said that the cause of the fire was a pinched extension cord in a doorway.

He believes that the house is a total loss. Chief Bartling also commented that this a sad and tough lesson learned, and asks that all residents check their own property for hazards that may cause a fire and eliminate the issue before something happens.

