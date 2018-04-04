Internationally famous stars to perform at Carlock Dance HallAs

Polka stars Ted Lange and Mollie B will be hitting the stage at Carlock Dance Hall Saturday, April 7, 2018. The afternoon session sold out quickly, but tickets for the evening performance will only be available at the door. Dennis Hanson, owner of the dance hall, said that people are coming from as far away as Pennsylvania for an opportunity to see the famous pair. Musical talent was evident early in life Mollie Busta started her career at the young age of three, singing in her father’s band, the Jim Busta Band. By the time she was eight,

she joined in on the piano, and in the years following she added trumpet, saxophone, button box, clarinet and trombone to her repertoire. While in high school, she arranged songs for her school’s band and choir and her father’s band. Her polka passion persisted Her love of polka music followed her to Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, where she wrote her senior paper on polka music to earn an MA in music. Following college, she joined Ted Lange’s band Bratwurst Boys. A couple years later they changed the band’s name to Squeezebox.

Mollie has won the title of “Favorite Female Vocalist” in both the United States Polka Association and the International Polka Association numerous times, and has an extensive list of recordings. She has also won multiple awards from the Polka America Corporation for her polka recordings with Ted Lange. Additionally, Mollie has won the “2013 Polka Promoter of the Year” award and has been inducted into both the Wisconsin Polka Hall of Fame and the Iowa Polka Hall of Fame.

