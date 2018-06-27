Jack Clark named as July 4th parade marshall

Jack Clark, voice of the Gorillas, is this year’s July 4th parade marshall. Clark was the announcer for Gregory football for 35-37 years before retiring from that role this year. He said that he actually got his start as an announcer at baseball games and enjoyed being around the kids.

Jack also went through another big life change last year, closing the sale barn that he had been running for 30 years. Now he spends his time cleaning it up and taking care of his lawn when he isn’t watching grandkids’ ball games in Burke, Wagner, and Brookings.

