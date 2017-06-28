Japanese exchange student makes three trips back to Gregory during 33 years

Wed, 06/28/2017 - 9:46am News Staff

Sitting in the den of Vince and Doris Berens’ home, Yoko (Teshima) Katsuyama recalled her first visit to the U.S. in 1983-84. At the time, she was a 16-year-old exchange student from Shingu, Japan, a city of 36,000 residents. She turned 50 this year.

Said Yoko, “I couldn’t speak English at first. I felt at a loss. At school, everybody spoke very fast, especially in English class. After three months I could gradually understand what people were talking about.” Early on, she and Vince and Doris had many funny moments trying to communicate. “Mom and Dad were so kind, so I felt at home.” One thing they did was discourage her from studying until 2:00 in the morning, a habit she had at home in Japan.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467