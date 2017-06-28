Japanese exchange student makes three trips back to Gregory during 33 years

Sitting in the den of Vince and Doris Berens’ home, Yoko (Teshima) Katsuyama recalled her first visit to the U.S. in 1983-84. At the time, she was a 16-year-old exchange student from Shingu, Japan, a city of 36,000 residents. She turned 50 this year.

Said Yoko, “I couldn’t speak English at first. I felt at a loss. At school, everybody spoke very fast, especially in English class. After three months I could gradually understand what people were talking about.” Early on, she and Vince and Doris had many funny moments trying to communicate. “Mom and Dad were so kind, so I felt at home.” One thing they did was discourage her from studying until 2:00 in the morning, a habit she had at home in Japan.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/