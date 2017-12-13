Java Jives presented Christmas Concert Sunday evening at Dixon Townhall Theatre

Wed, 12/13/2017 - 9:40am News Staff

Area residents were treated to the annual Java Jives Christmas Concert Sunday evening at the Dixon Townhall Theatre. The Javas, including Bette Fogel, Nancy Wik, Colleen Murray, Katie Opp, Janice Hogrefe, Jeannette Sinkular and Sara Klein presented the holiday concert December 10th at 5:00 p.m. A free will offering was accepted at the door with an assortment of baked goods and beverages served during intermission. Selections included old favorites sprinkled with new Christmas music, all of which found favor with those in attendance.

 

