John Knight recalls Operation Frequent Wind

Petty Officer 2nd Class John Knight served in the Navy from 1973-1979. During that time he served aboard the USS Oklahoma City and participated in Operation Frequent Wind, the final phase of the evacuation from Saigon, South Vietnam for the civilian Americans and Vietnamese.

John served as a storekeeper aboard the USS Oklahoma City, a guided missile cruiser that was the flagship of the Commander, U.S. Seventh Fleet. He was stationed there from 1973-1975.

Operation Frequent Wind was the largest helicopter evacuation on record. In 19 hours, 81 helicopters carried more than 1,000 Americans and almost 6,000 at-risk Vietnamese to aircraft carriers offshore. It took place on April 29-30, 1975. It was the final evacuation of Vietnam.

