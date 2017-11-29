Johnny Nguyen advances to state

Wed, 11/29/2017 - 5:00am News Staff
Bryan Eagle Star

On November 20, 2017, eight students went to Pierre to compete in the Region V Oral Interpretation contest. The only competitor who advanced to state was senior Johnny Nguyen in poetry with his piece “Walking on Glass.” Johnny is the son of Dung Nguyen.

Mollie Schmidt, senior, is an alternate in storytelling and oratory. Salma Serr, sophomore, and Lindsey Wenger, senior, are alternates in duets. Blake Boes, Schmidt, Cade Fortuna, Lindsey Wenger, and Isaac Barreto are alternates in the reader’s theater category with their piece “Forrest Gump”.

 

