Kara Connot announces candidacy

Wed, 10/17/2018 - 5:00am
Patty Connealy-Clark

Kara Connot has announced her candidacy for the position of Register of Deeds for Gregory County.

A 1990 graduate of Winner High School, Connot attended Dakota Wesleyan University for three years before returning to Winner. She was married to Bob Connot for twenty years until he suddenly passed away in May of 2016. She recently married Joel Johnson of Burke.

 

