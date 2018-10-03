Kerner Andersson announces candidacy

Anna Kerner Andersson has announced her candidacy for the South Dakota House of Representatives for District 21.

A fourth-generation South Dakotan, Kerner was born and raised on the family farm near Burke. After serving in the U.S. Foreign Service for six years, she returned to South Dakota to raise her own family and instill in her children the same South Dakota values she grew up with.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/