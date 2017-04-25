Kerner opens K’s Flowers & Gifts

Kathy Kerner has opened K’s Flowers & Gifts in the former Serendipity Flowers & Gifts building.

Said Kathy, “I saw this place and I thought, hmm. I talked to Gay and Kristi and they were really encouraging. They’ve been awesome helping me.”

Kathy has an affinity for the florist business. “You slowly fall in love with the flowers as you work with them.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/