Kerri Grim announces candidacy

Wed, 09/19/2018 - 5:00am
Patty Connealy-Clark

Local business owner Kerri Grim has announced her candidacy for Register of Deeds for Gregory County. Grim was born and raised in Gregory County, growing up in Herrick and graduating from Burke High School in 1992. In 2000, Grim and her family moved away for five years, during which time she served in the United States Army.

After an honorable discharge from the army, she attended college, earning an Associates of Arts degree in business in 2006 and then a Bachelors degree in human services and management in 2009. During these college years, she and her husband, Darwin, a Deputy Sheriff for Gregory County, returned to Gregory to raise their two children in a small-town community.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467