Kerri Grim announces candidacy

Local business owner Kerri Grim has announced her candidacy for Register of Deeds for Gregory County. Grim was born and raised in Gregory County, growing up in Herrick and graduating from Burke High School in 1992. In 2000, Grim and her family moved away for five years, during which time she served in the United States Army.

After an honorable discharge from the army, she attended college, earning an Associates of Arts degree in business in 2006 and then a Bachelors degree in human services and management in 2009. During these college years, she and her husband, Darwin, a Deputy Sheriff for Gregory County, returned to Gregory to raise their two children in a small-town community.

