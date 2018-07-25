Kristi Noem names Larry Rhoden as running mate

Wed, 07/25/2018 - 3:28pm News Staff
Dana Ferguson

Sioux Falls Argus Leader June 20, 2018

Republican gubernatorial hopeful Kristi Noem last week announced a state legislator and long-time friend would become her running mate.

After teasing the announcement in a video posted to Facebook, Noem announced in a statement and in messages to supporters sent through the social media site that state Rep. Larry Rhoden, R-Union Center, would join her ticket.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/

