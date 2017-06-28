Laps of Love cancer walk replaces Relay for Life

“We’re wiping the slate clean and starting over,” said Cheryl Duimstra. She organized Gregory County’s first Relay for Life four years ago, and again two years ago. It was time for a change, and Cheryl responded by creating a new, revamped event for September.

It’s called Laps of Love cancer walk. It’s significantly different from Relay for Life. “I want the community to know that we’ve changed things, and we’ll no longer hold a Relay for Life,” she said. They will still hold a relay and outdoor celebration to raise money for the cancer centers at the Gregory and Burke hospitals. All the money raised will be used by the two hospitals in Gregory County.

