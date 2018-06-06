Library kicks off the summer with a free concert

Picture a crowded smoke-filled pub, warm pints of Guinness distributed around the table. A waiter with a musical, lilting brogue approaches to ask if anyone would be interested in some bangers and mash as foot-tapping Celtic music entertains an intimate gathering of patrons. Well, it wasn’t quite like that at the Dixon Town Hall Theatre Wednesday evening, May 30, but if you were there and closed your eyes, Jerry Barlow could have transported you to the land of the Celts.

Barlow, a Celtic fingering guitarist, returned to Gregory at the invitation of Librarian Diane Althoff to kick off the library’s summer adult adventure. He had performed in the park a couple years ago. Fingering the strings with both hands, drumming on his guitar, and contributing his vocal talent at times, he entertained the audience with a sampling of Celtic music from barroom sing-alongs to stirring, emotional airs.

