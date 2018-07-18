Local electrician has shockingly long career

Recently, 88-year-old Lyle Christensen was attending a continuing education class in order to be re-certified as an electrician. The instructor looked at his card, did some checking, and informed him that he is the oldest practicing licensed electrician in the state of South Dakota.

After 62 years as an electrician and plumber, Lyle admits that he never chose this career. “It just happened,” he claims, but he says he likes it. He had been working in a produce station where he had completed training to test cream. The day he found out he had passed was the same day he was drafted by the marines, making him the second marine drafted in South Dakota.

