Mid-Winter Fair kicks off the holiday shopping season

There was a large crowd of shoppers for the annual Mid-Winter Fair held this past Saturday at the Gregory Memorial Auditorium. The after prom committee served lunch and the Right-To-Life members sold out of their baked goods. Forty-five vendors from all over South Dakota and Nebraska, set up for eager shoppers, some nearly sold out of their products. Marcy Creekmur took advantage of Santa Claus being present to tell him what was on her Christmas wish list.

