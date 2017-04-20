Music students return from Chicago trip

The Gregory High School band and choir students traveled to Chicago, IL during spring break from Wednesday, March 29 to Sunday, April 2, 2017. Sixty-nine students were accompanied by band director Mr. Jared Opp, choir director Mrs. Katie Opp and 11 chaperones.

They boarded the bus at the school at 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, following a breakfast donated by Buche Foods. They stopped for lunch in Albert Lea, MN and then drove to Wisconsin Dells, WI. After the daylong bus ride, they appreciated several hours of excitement on the water slides and rides and in the wave pool at Kalahari Water Park. They spent the first night of the trip at the Kalahari Hotel.

Thursday morning, they left Wisconsin and headed into Chicago. It was a cold, rainy, foggy day. They got to the city after lunch and went to Soldier Field for a tour of the famous football stadium that is home to the Chicago Bears. They found out the history of the field that was built in the 1920’s as a memorial to U.S. soldiers who died in combat. They saw some of the original columns from the 1920’s that still frame the entrances. The tour included one of the locker rooms that have famous jerseys on display.

